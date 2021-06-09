Atty Rift Over $30M from Syngenta Deal Sent To Kansas Court

Law360 (June 9, 2021, 2:37 PM EDT) -- The Kansas federal judge managing the Syngenta corn litigations should have the "first chance" to sort out a lawyer spat over $30 million in fees from the case, the federal panel on multi-district litigation said this week. Backing the position of Heninger Garrison Davis LLC, which has been accused of cutting out two other firms involved in the case, the panel said the dispute falls within the scope of the Syngenta MDL itself led by U.S. District Judge John W. Lungstrum, the transferee judge in Kansas. The panel noted that Judge Lungstrum has previously issued fee-related orders relevant to the current...

