How Curbs On Russia And Belarus Trade Will Affect Tech Cos.

Law360 (June 9, 2021, 6:00 PM EDT) -- On April 15, President Joe Biden issued Executive Order No. 14024, Blocking Property with Respect to Specified Harmful Foreign Activities of the Government of the Russian Federation, authorizing new sanctions in response to certain concerning actions by Russia, including election interference, extraterritorial activities against dissidents and journalists, and cyber threats to the U.S. and its allies. The order authorizes the imposition of sanctions on an array of actors, including persons operating in the Russian technology and defense sectors. Separately, on May 23, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko's regime allegedly forcibly diverted to Belarus a plane carrying a prominent Belarusian opposition figure and arrested him...

