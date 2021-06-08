Ex-Atty Ducks Prison For Football-Related Stock Scheme

Law360, New York (June 8, 2021, 10:54 PM EDT) -- A former Illinois attorney on Tuesday avoided prison time after being accused of a scheme to fraudulently convert corporate debt into stock and falsely inflate the value of a company he secretly controlled through bogus statements involving a gaming company and the National Indoor Football League. At an in-person, afternoon proceeding in Brooklyn federal court, U.S. District Judge Frederic Block sentenced Christopher Davies to time served and three years of supervised release, with six months to be served in home confinement. Davies was also ordered to pay $97,320 in restitution, which he has done, and perform 100 hours of community service....

