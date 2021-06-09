$5M Verdict Wiped, Retrial Ordered In Bubble Soccer Suit

Law360 (June 9, 2021, 2:32 PM EDT) -- A Georgia appeals court has overturned a $5 million verdict for a high schooler who sustained head injuries while playing "bubble soccer," after the panel found that the trial court failed to instruct the jury properly. In an opinion filed Tuesday, the Court of Appeals of Georgia ordered a new trial for Salvador Reyes Quezada, who had alleged that Game Truck Georgia LLC, which facilitated the game, failed to warn him of the risks of the game before he played it in 2016. According to the suit, Quezada was a senior when his soccer team, to celebrate the end of their season,...

