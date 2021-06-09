Real Estate Rumors: Frisbie Group, Wix, Hartz Mountain

Law360 (June 9, 2021, 5:31 PM EDT) -- Frisbie Group is hoping to build a pair of residential towers on land owned by Palm Beach Atlantic University, the South Florida Business Journal reported Wednesday. The developer is under contract to buy 3.4 acres at 1315 S. Flagler Drive from the university for an undisclosed price and is seeking permission to build two 27-story residential towers that would include condo, townhouse and restaurant space, according to the report. Web development firm Wix is looking to more than double its footprint in the Miami area, Commercial Observer reported Wednesday, citing sources with knowledge of the matter. The firm has roughly 25,000...

