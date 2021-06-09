NY Doubletree Franchisee Settles OT Row For $1.4M

Law360 (June 9, 2021, 6:02 PM EDT) -- The operator of a New York Doubletree hotel agreed to pay up to $1.4 million to banquet servers who accused the franchisee of not paying overtime and tips. In a motion Tuesday, the servers and housekeepers in the proposed class asked U.S. District Judge Kenneth M. Karas for preliminary approval, saying that the settlement would make monetary relief immediate as opposed to the risk of litigating their claims. "The named plaintiffs' counsel are experienced and realistic, and understand that the resolution of liability issues, the outcome of the trial, and the inevitable appeals process are inherently uncertain in terms of outcome...

