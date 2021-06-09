Baylor Cleared In Former Athlete Sex Assault Trial

Law360 (June 9, 2021, 7:33 PM EDT) -- A Houston jury on Wednesday cleared Baylor University of negligence and fraud charges lodged by a former student-athlete who claimed the university's "culture problem" led to her alleged sexual assault by fellow student-athletes in 2017. After about four hours of deliberation, the jurors returned a unanimous verdict that found the former student, who filed suit under the pseudonym "Annie Andrews," hadn't proven that she was sexually assaulted, nor that Baylor's actions proximately caused the assault. Andrews' attorneys told the jury during closing arguments Wednesday morning that Baylor hadn't done enough to change a school culture that purportedly valued athletics more than...

