RJR Faces Punitive Damages After Verdict In Cigarette Case

Law360 (June 10, 2021, 5:30 PM EDT) -- A Florida jury found R.J. Reynolds partially liable Thursday for lung disease that caused $540,000 in damages to an entrepreneur and Winstons smoker, saying the man was 70% at fault for his injuries but nevertheless sending the case to a punitive damages phase. The jury in Palm Beach County said that Lloyd Spurlock, who developed chronic obstructive pulmonary disease before he died in 2013, could at least partially blame RJR for his lung disease. The jury found that Spurlock relied on at least one "statement made in furtherance of R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co.'s agreement to conceal or omit material information not...

