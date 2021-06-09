Blocked Twitter Users' Attys Seek Fees After Win Over Trump

Law360 (June 9, 2021, 6:55 PM EDT) -- Lawyers from Jenner & Block LLP and Columbia University on Wednesday sought $918,000 in fees for successfully challenging the constitutionality of then-President Donald Trump's move to block critics from his personal Twitter account, saying the government's defense of the conduct was unreasonable. In a 2018 ruling upheld by the Second Circuit and rejected for U.S. Supreme Court review as moot given Trump's 2020 election loss, U.S. District Judge Naomi Reice Buchwald ruled that Trump's conduct amounted to unconstitutional "viewpoint discrimination" under the First Amendment. Now the lawyers for the plaintiffs — Columbia University's Knight First Amendment Institute and seven Twitter users...

