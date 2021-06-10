Paul Hastings Launches Climate-Focused Energy Team

Law360 (June 10, 2021, 3:46 PM EDT) -- Paul Hastings LLP has launched a global energy transition and infrastructure team that it says will bring together M&A, private equity, finance and regulatory attorneys to help companies and investors address an appetite for more climate-friendly business ventures. The interdisciplinary energy transition and infrastructure team, which launched Wednesday, will aim to help clients in the energy industry balance short-term profits with the long-term transition toward "low-carbon" energy amid a growing environmental, social and governance movement in the corporate world. "With a shift toward new technologies and investors who prioritize environmental, social and governance considerations as a factor for capital deployment, the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS