Transportation Trials Atty Joins Tyson & Mendes In Calif.

Law360 (June 10, 2021, 4:00 PM EDT) -- National civil defense firm Tyson & Mendes LLP has added a partner specializing in transportation-related cases to its Orange County, California, office. Edward Leonard joins the firm from the small Southern California firm Poliquin & DeGrave LLP, with Tyson & Mendes in an announcement Tuesday touting his four decades of trial experience and his expertise in cases involving the trucking industry. "We welcome a trial attorney of Ed's caliber and expertise to our growing Orange County office, where we have added three new lateral partners so far this year," Tyson & Mendes strategic managing partner Robert Tyson said in a statement....

