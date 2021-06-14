Judge Trims, Doesn't End, $10M Ponzi Scheme Suit

Law360 (June 14, 2021, 5:56 PM EDT) -- A Georgia federal judge declined to end a $10 million proposed class action against several investment advisers over an alleged Ponzi scheme run by a now-fugitive, but trimmed securities violations and breach of contract claims from the case. U.S. District Judge William Ray II on Wednesday said investment advisers Matson Money Inc. may yet win a dismissal, but for now, there's enough evidence backing the allegations against it to let plaintiffs move forward with discovery related to claims of breach of fiduciary duty, negligence and negligence per se. The proposed class should have the opportunity to conduct discovery and see if it can...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS