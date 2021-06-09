TC Energy Drops Keystone XL Pipeline

Law360 (June 9, 2021, 5:02 PM EDT) -- TC Energy Corp. said Wednesday it's terminating the Keystone XL project, ending a more than decadelong fight over a controversial oil pipeline that became a lightning rod in U.S. energy and climate change policy, just months after President Joe Biden revoked the project's cross-border permit. TC Energy announced Wednesday it's ending the controversial Keystone XL pipeline project, which has for years been a focal point of U.S. energy policy. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik) TC Energy, which suspended work on the Keystone XL pipeline following Biden's revocation of its presidential permit on his first day in office, said the decision was made to pull the plug...

