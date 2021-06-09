Bridgegate Defendant Sues Port Authority For Legal Fees

Law360 (June 9, 2021, 10:34 PM EDT) -- A Port Authority of New York and New Jersey executive and defendant in the so-called Bridgegate criminal case sued his former employer Wednesday in New York state court, saying the agency should cover years of legal fees he incurred while successfully defending himself. William E. Baroni argued in the complaint that because the U.S. Supreme Court overturned his criminal conviction, the Port Authority, according to its bylaws, is bound to cover his legal fees in the case but has thus far refused to do so. The Port Authority's by-laws indemnify officers who successfully defend themselves against a criminal charge connected to...

