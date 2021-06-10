Kossoff Loses Bid To Tailor Discovery Order

Law360 (June 10, 2021, 4:43 PM EDT) -- A New York federal bankruptcy judge rejected a bid to qualify discovery into real estate attorney Mitchell Kossoff and his shuttered law firm in consideration of criminal investigations, but assured his counsel that all rights will be preserved going forward. U.S. Bankruptcy Judge David S. Jones said during a Thursday injunction hearing that he has no intention of interfering with ongoing criminal investigations into Kossoff and his firm by state and federal prosecutors, on the heels of allegations that the attorney went missing in April and misappropriated millions of dollars from his real estate clients. But it is not necessary, Judge...

