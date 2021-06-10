Judge Grants Partial Cert., Further Trims 'Empire' Filming Row

Law360 (June 10, 2021, 10:03 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge on Thursday let four classes pursue narrowed claims over "modest disruptions" detainees say they experienced when Twentieth Century Fox filmed parts of the show "Empire" in a Cook County juvenile detention center. U.S. District Judge Rebecca Pallmeyer gave class treatment to half of the proposed groups that detainees of the Cook County Juvenile Temporary Detention Center sought to certify in their renewed attempt to move forward with a class action alleging they were treated unfairly and Fox unfairly profited when parts of the show were filmed there in 2015. But the classes will be pursuing an even...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS