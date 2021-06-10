Ex-Michigan Football Coach Ignored Abuse, Son Says

Law360 (June 10, 2021, 10:13 PM EDT) -- The son of legendary former University of Michigan football coach Bo Schembechler said Thursday he was sexually abused by a former university doctor who a recent WilmerHale report found engaged in sexual misconduct on "countless occasions" over nearly four decades with the school and that he told his famous father, who did nothing to stop it. Speaking to reporters Thursday along with two former Michigan football players who came forward publicly with similar allegations, Matt Schembechler said that Dr. Robert Anderson first sexually assaulted him during a physical examination so that he could play youth football when he was 10 years...

