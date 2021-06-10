Facing Prison, Avenatti Says 'Epic Fall' Was Bad Enough

Law360 (June 10, 2021, 4:29 PM EDT) -- Disgraced attorney Michael Avenatti told a Manhattan federal judge his "epic fall" from grace and "brutal punishment" in solitary confinement should spare him a lengthy prison term for scheming to extort Nike. Avenatti, who was convicted in February 2020 of trying to squeeze Nike for $25 million with dirt on a purported bribery scheme, said Wednesday that he spent the five weeks ahead of his trial in a "rat-infested" isolation cell that once held drug kingpin Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman. Avenatti's public shaming in the wake of several criminal indictments has also taken its toll, he said. "He cannot go anywhere in public...

