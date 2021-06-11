Families Want Calif. Court To Make Feds Pay For Separation

Law360 (June 11, 2021, 6:41 PM EDT) -- Three families separated at the southwestern border have taken the federal government to California federal court, saying that immigration officials need to be held accountable for the lasting emotional trauma of their family separation policy. Wilbur P. G., Erendira C. M., Joshua G. G. and their children — all of whom used pseudonyms in the 65-page complaint — sued the U.S. on Thursday claiming emotional distress, negligence and abuse of process during the time their families were separated, with little to no information on each other's whereabouts. The U.S. must pay damages for the abuses the families faced in detention, which have left...

