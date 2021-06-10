Trade Court Again Rebukes Gov't For Expanded Steel Tariffs

Law360 (June 10, 2021, 9:14 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Court of International Trade handed a victory to steel fastener importers Thursday, doubling down on its earlier ruling that erased an illegal expansion of national security tariffs imposed by the Trump administration. A CIT panel ruled in April that the government flouted the deadlines of Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act by widening the steel and aluminum tariffs nearly two years after the initial levies were imposed. The court ruled in favor of nail importer PrimeSource Building Products Inc. in that case, and held Thursday that claims brought by importers of steel fasteners were effectively identical. Just like...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS