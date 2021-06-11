Real Estate Rumors: Page, Wafra, KD Properties

Law360 (June 11, 2021, 6:59 PM EDT) -- An entity managed by investor J. David Page is seeking $14 million in bond financing for a Pembroke Pines, Florida, senior housing project, the South Florida Business Journal reported Friday. The developer is seeking the financing through the Housing Authority of Broward County for Pembroke Tower II, which is slated to have 80 residential units, according to the report. Nightingale Properties and Wafra Capital Partners have landed approximately $500 million in financing for a New York Wall Street office tower, Commercial Observer reported Friday, citing sources with knowledge. The loan from a group of lenders including SKW Funding, Oaktree Capital, PIMCO...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS