New Cybersecurity Insights From ERISA Rulings, DOL Advice

Law360 (June 14, 2021, 2:03 PM EDT) -- Cybersecurity has become critically important to plan sponsors, plan administrators and plan participants. With retirement plans holding an estimated $9.3 trillion in assets as well as sensitive information for approximately 140 million plan participants,[1] retirement accounts are especially attractive targets for cyber-enabled fraud. For instance, sophisticated phishing email schemes have proliferated during the COVID-19 pandemic, threatening retirement accounts.[2] Ever-expanding technology connecting data and people has also opened the door to bad actors.[3] This article explores the expanding intersection of the Employee Retirement Income Security Act[4] and cybersecurity issues, focusing on recent court decisions as well as guidance from the U.S. Department...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS