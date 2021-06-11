Allergan Unit Must Face Bulk Of Namenda Pay-For-Delay Suit

Law360 (June 11, 2021, 10:35 PM EDT) -- Allergan subsidiary Forest Laboratories LLC must face a jury over a union health and welfare fund's class action antitrust claims that pay-for-delay deals kept generic versions of Alzheimer's drug Namenda off the market after a New York federal judge largely rejected the parties' competing bids for a quick win Friday. U.S. District Judge Colleen McMahon refused to grant the Sergeants Benevolent Association Health & Welfare Fund, or SBA, summary judgment on its unlawful monopolization and maintenance of monopoly power claim. At the same time, she largely rejected summary judgment bids from Forest or fellow defendant Merz Pharmaceuticals. She also left intact...

