Feds Restore $929M Calif. High-Speed Rail Grant To End Suit

Law360 (June 11, 2021, 5:51 PM EDT) -- The Biden administration will restore a nearly $929 million federal grant for California's beleaguered $77.3 billion high-speed passenger rail line that was canceled under the Trump administration, closing out litigation alleging the federal government's 2019 decision to pull funding was rash and politically motivated. California officials and the U.S. Department of Transportation's Federal Railroad Administration announced Friday they had reached a settlement Thursday night after months of negotiations over a $929 million grant that was first awarded under fiscal 2010 federal appropriations but canceled by the Trump administration in May 2019. The deal puts an end to a lawsuit the Golden...

