Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Feds Restore $929M Calif. High-Speed Rail Grant To End Suit

Law360 (June 11, 2021, 5:51 PM EDT) -- The Biden administration will restore a nearly $929 million federal grant for California's beleaguered $77.3 billion high-speed passenger rail line that was canceled under the Trump administration, closing out litigation alleging the federal government's 2019 decision to pull funding was rash and politically motivated.

California officials and the U.S. Department of Transportation's Federal Railroad Administration announced Friday they had reached a settlement Thursday night after months of negotiations over a $929 million grant that was first awarded under fiscal 2010 federal appropriations but canceled by the Trump administration in May 2019.

The deal puts an end to a lawsuit the Golden...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!