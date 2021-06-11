DOD Issues $2.2B Building Plan After Canceling Border Wall

Law360 (June 11, 2021, 10:45 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Defense plans to use the $2.2 billion remaining after it canceled border wall projects that had been funded with money diverted from the agency to instead fund 66 military construction projects, it announced on Friday. The funding plan, dated Thursday but released on Friday, stems from the DOD's April 30 announcement that it would cancel all border wall-related construction that used funding redirected from the department. It said at the time that it would review the 123 construction projects deferred by that funding diversion and develop a list of priorities for the remaining funding. "The decision to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS