Insulin Makers Blast Patients' 3rd Bid For RICO Claims

Law360 (June 14, 2021, 7:56 PM EDT) -- Drugmakers Novo Nordisk, Sanofi-Aventis and Eli Lilly and Co. have urged a New Jersey federal judge to nix state racketeering claims filed by diabetics over allegedly excessive insulin prices for the same reason the court previously tossed the federal versions: the consumers didn't buy the medication directly from the companies. After U.S. District Judge Brian Martinotti twice rejected the plaintiffs' bids to pursue racketeering allegations, the insulin manufacturers on Friday urged the judge to erase the consumers' claims under seven state statutes that are equivalent to the federal Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act. The so-called indirect purchaser rule — which...

