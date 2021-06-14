Equinix, GIC To Plug Additional $3.9B Into Data Center JV

Law360 (June 14, 2021, 1:32 PM EDT) -- California-based data center operator Equinix, advised by Baker McKenzie, and Kirkland & Ellis-led GIC said Monday that they will pour an additional $3.9 billion into their joint venture focused on developing hyperscale data centers, with the aim of erecting 32 facilities across the globe valued at $6.9 billion in total. The announcement represents an extension of an existing partnership between Equinix Inc. and GIC Pte. Ltd., Singapore's sovereign wealth fund, which have been forming joint ventures to develop and operate hyperscale data centers dating back to at least July 2019. On Monday, the companies revealed plans to construct more hyperscale data...

