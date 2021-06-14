Chancery Preps For Trial On Musk's $2.6B SolarCity Bailout

Law360 (June 14, 2021, 2:21 PM EDT) -- Delaware's Chancery Court set the stage Monday for an early, high-profile test of its phased courtroom reopening: a 10-day trial in July on a stockholder suit accusing Tesla founder Elon Musk of guiding Tesla to a conflicted, $2.6 billion buy of struggling rooftop solar venture SolarCity. Musk will be the lone target of the proceeding, which will begin July 12 in a courtroom with limited occupancy under COVID-19 social distancing rules and will send members of legal teams for the parties off-site when not actively involved. A second overflow courtroom will be available for public access, but livestreaming of proceedings will...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS