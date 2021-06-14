Mass. Justices Back Barstool's Phone Trick On Mayor

Law360 (June 14, 2021, 1:08 PM EDT) -- A Barstool Sports podcast host who lied about his identity to land an interview with a Massachusetts mayor didn't break a state law banning secret recordings, Massachusetts' high court said Monday. The Massachusetts Supreme Court said it didn't matter that Barstool's Kirk Minihane was pretending to be Boston Globe columnist Kevin Cullen when he called up Somerville Mayor Joseph A. Curtatone. The fact that he asked permission to record the conversation — albeit while pretending to be someone else — means the act wasn't an illegal secret recording, the court said. "The identity of the party recording the communication or, indeed,...

