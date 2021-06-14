FTC Poised For 3rd Dem As Senate Sets Final Vote On Khan

Law360 (June 14, 2021, 6:58 PM EDT) -- Senators teed up Lina Khan for final confirmation to the Federal Trade Commission on Monday, pushing forward to give FTC Democrats a third, decisive vote that could help usher in a new wave of far more aggressive antitrust enforcement. The Senate on Monday voted to invoke cloture on Lina Khan's nomination to the Federal Trade Commission, setting up the Democratic nominee for final confirmation. (Graeme Jennings-Pool/Getty Images) The Senate voted 72-25 on a motion to invoke cloture on Khan's nomination, limiting debate and setting up the Columbia Law School professor and Big Tech critic for a final confirmation vote Tuesday to fill the term...

