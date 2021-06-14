Texas Panel Stops Shopping Cart Injury Trial Against Michaels

Law360 (June 14, 2021, 5:40 PM EDT) -- A Texas appellate court halted a premises liability trial against arts and crafts retailer Michaels Stores Inc. that was scheduled to begin Monday in Houston as it considers whether the retail chain was too harshly sanctioned for missing video surveillance footage that was automatically taped over by its security system. Michaels filed a petition for writ of mandamus Friday with the Fourteenth Court of Appeals in Houston, arguing Harris County District Judge Tanya Garrison abused her discretion when she granted "far-reaching and disproportionate" spoliation sanctions against the company on June 8. Those sanctions would unfairly prejudice Michaels at trial, it argued....

