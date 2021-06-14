Developer Can't Pursue Lost Profits From Chicago Law Firm

Law360 (June 14, 2021, 5:18 PM EDT) -- An Illinois property developer lacks standing to pursue tens of millions in lost profits from a Chicago law firm he has accused of legal malpractice because those alleged damages were suffered by a corporation that didn't assign him the right to pursue them, an Illinois appellate court held Friday. Affirming a trial court's summary judgment ruling for Levenfeld Pearlstein LLC, the appellate panel agreed that developer David Dubin lacks standing to pursue lost profits for two housing projects. He claimed that the firm's malpractice in negotiating with PNC Bank for his guarantees on the loans for those projects forced a company...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS