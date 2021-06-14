Disney Can't Skirt Former Fox VP's Severance Suit

Law360 (June 14, 2021, 9:43 PM EDT) -- The Walt Disney Co. can't shake a suit alleging it unlawfully denied severance benefits to a former Twenty-First Century Fox executive after Disney acquired Fox, with a California federal judge shaving an ERISA claim from the litigation but allowing a breach of contract claim to proceed. In an order docketed Friday, U.S. District Judge Virginia A. Phillips held that Bernadette Paine didn't show that Disney breached its fiduciary duty under the Employee Retirement Income Security Act by denying her benefits after she left the company in 2019. But she did present evidence to support an allegation that the company breached its...

