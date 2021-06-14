Ex-Client Says King & Spalding Kept Too Much Of $46M Award

Law360 (June 14, 2021, 4:02 PM EDT) -- King & Spalding and two of its Houston partners have been sued by a former client who says they fraudulently kept more than their fair share of an arbitration award and is seeking more than $1 million in damages. Trinh Vinh Binh filed the lawsuit in Harris County District Court on Friday against the firm, Reginald R. Smith and Craig S. Miles, telling the court that the attorneys he retained to represent him in the arbitration proceeding instead represented "their own pecuniary interests and those of a third-party funder" and in the process made "a mockery of the fiduciary obligations an...

