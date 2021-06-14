Agriculture Dept. Defends Aid For Disadvantaged Farmers

Law360 (June 14, 2021, 8:17 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Agriculture said that there's no reason to block a federal program giving farm loans to socially disadvantaged farmers and that white farmers challenging the effort can't move forward as a class. The USDA on Friday urged a Texas federal court not to enjoin the use of racial considerations in Section 1005 of the American Rescue Plan. Loan payments under that plan are currently stopped after a federal judge in Wisconsin on Thursday issued a nationwide temporary restraining order while an injunction bid in that case is briefed. According to the federal government, the debt relief payment program...

