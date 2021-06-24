5 Key Details To Know Before Epic Opioid Trial Starts In NY

Law360 (June 24, 2021, 10:07 PM EDT) -- A law school auditorium on Long Island is poised to become the biggest battlefield yet in the nationwide legal war over the opioid crisis as New York state, two counties and numerous drug companies fire opening salvos Monday in the first opioid trial featuring a jury and multiple parts of the pharmaceutical supply chain. The trial will play out in a 450-seat amphitheater at the Touro College Jacob D. Fuchsberg Law Center, rather than a state courthouse nearby, to accommodate a legion of lawyers as well as spectators and support staff. There still might be last-minute settlements that result in a...

