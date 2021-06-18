DLA Piper Hires Former Milbank, Kirkland Restructuring Attys

Law360 (June 18, 2021, 2:40 PM EDT) -- DLA Piper announced it had hired two attorneys to help bolster the firm's restructuring practice, with one lawyer working out of its New York office and the other based in Chicago. Dennis O'Donnell and Ben Winger joined DLA Piper as partners in June, broadening the firm's restructuring practice with their experience helping clients in bankruptcy-related litigation and corporate restructurings and reorganizations. O'Donnell will continue to work out of New York, where he previously worked for more than 20 years at Milbank Tweed Hadley & McCloy LLP. Winger, whose move follows a nine-year stint at Kirkland & Ellis LLP in Chicago, will...

