Chemical Co. Wants To Skip IP Damages Trial After Sanctions

Law360 (June 15, 2021, 7:38 PM EDT) -- An oilfield chemical company that got Western District of Texas Judge Alan D. Albright to impose sanctions on a rival for concealing evidence of infringement asked the judge Monday to award it $17 million, instead of holding a damages trial. In May, Judge Albright entered a so-called death penalty sanction of default judgment against True Chemical Solutions LLC by finding it liable for willful infringement of Performance Chemical Co.'s patents and attorney fees based on "egregious" misconduct that came to light on the eve of a planned March 26 trial, and then scheduled a trial for damages on July 19. However, PCC...

