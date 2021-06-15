Justices Asked To Fix 'Hopeless Muddle' On CFPB Ratification

Law360 (June 15, 2021, 8:54 PM EDT) -- A litigation finance business battling a long-running Consumer Financial Protection Bureau enforcement action is urging the U.S. Supreme Court to cut through a "hopeless muddle" over whether the agency can salvage its older cases from dismissal after it was ruled unconstitutionally structured last year. In a petition filed Monday, RD Legal Funding LLC argued the Supreme Court should clarify that the CFPB cannot use ratification to escape with its caseload intact after last term's decision in Seila Law LLC v. CFPB, where the high court held the agency was unconstitutionally structured and struck down its director's for-cause removal protection. If the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS