Health Hires: Sheppard Mullin, Elanco, Yumanity Therapeutics

Law360 (June 18, 2021, 6:15 PM EDT) -- Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton LLP continued to beef up its corporate and health care bench with an addition from Manatt Phelps & Phillips LLP, while life sciences companies including Elanco Animal Health Inc. and Yumanity Therapeutics have tapped new general counsel, headlining Law360's latest roundup of personnel moves in the health care and life sciences arena. Sheppard Mullin Nioura F. Ghanzi Former Manatt attorney Nioura F. Ghazni will work out of Sheppard Mullin's San Francisco office, according to a June 14 announcement. A large part of Ghazni's work involves health and digital health, and she guides nonprofit plans on transactions...

