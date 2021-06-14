Avenatti, Feds Spar Over Evidence Of Wealth, Client Docs

Law360 (June 14, 2021, 11:35 PM EDT) -- Celebrity attorney Michael Avenatti and federal prosecutors are duking it out over what evidence should be included in his upcoming embezzlement trial, with the government arguing Monday that the jury should hear about Avenatti's wealth and use of embezzled funds. Avenatti is staring down the first part of a bifurcated trial on accusations the attorney siphoned client funds. Both prosecutors and Avenatti lodged oppositions to each other's evidence proposals Monday, asking the California federal judge to weigh in on the scope of evidence that will be presented to the jury in the trial set for next month. In their filing, prosecutors...

