Fla. Jury Adds $2M In Punitive Damages Against RJR

Law360 (June 15, 2021, 4:51 PM EDT) -- A Florida jury on Monday found that R.J. Reynolds should pay $2 million in punitive damages to the widow of a cigarette smoker who died of lung disease, adding that amount to $540,000 in compensatory damages it awarded the estate in a first phase of the trial last week. The jury in Palm Beach County came in below the $5 million sought by Judith Spurlock, but it still saw fit to quintuple the total award despite finding earlier that Lloyd Spurlock, who developed chronic obstructive pulmonary disease before he died in 2013, was 70% at fault for his injuries. Richard Diaz,...

