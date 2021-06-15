NJ Panel Won't Revive IBEW's Suit Over Navy Solar Farm Job

Law360 (June 15, 2021, 7:11 PM EDT) -- The New Jersey state appeals court on Tuesday ruled in a published decision that state and local laws can't be forced in a federal enclave, shutting down the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers' bid to revive its suit over working conditions on a U.S. Navy-owned parcel. A three-judge New Jersey Appellate Division panel reasoned that the Naval Weapons Station Earle, the site of the solar farm installation job the heart of the union's lawsuit against the borough of Tinton Falls and the state Department of Community Affairs, was ceded to the military branch in 1947. That strips the local authorities of...

