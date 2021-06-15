Texas Widower Gets $116M Verdict In Life Insurance Trial

Law360 (June 15, 2021, 8:15 PM EDT) -- A Jefferson County, Texas, jury has awarded a widower $116 million against United of Omaha Life Insurance Co., after he alleged the insurer wrongly and retroactively canceled his wife's policy and denied his benefits claim. Johnny Costello filed suit 17 years ago, after United of Omaha denied his bid to collect benefits under a $500,000 life insurance policy issued to his late wife, Fatima Costello. United of Omaha had alleged it was well within its rights to cancel Fatima Costello's policy because she lied on application paperwork she filled out by failing to check boxes indicating she suffered from high blood...

