US, EU Pledge Cooperation As Metal Tariff Battle Lingers

Law360 (June 15, 2021, 1:31 PM EDT) -- The U.S. and European Union forged a new high-level dialogue on technology and trade issues at their bilateral summit Tuesday, but they remain at odds over how to resolve a dispute over U.S. tariffs on steel and aluminum. President Joe Biden's meeting with European leaders was aimed at repairing trade ties that became strained under the Trump administration. The summit wrapped with a wide-ranging pledge to cooperate, even if the specifics of crucial trade fights remain unsettled. "We commit to grow the U.S.-EU trade and investment relationship as well as to uphold and reform the rules-based multilateral trading system," the two governments said...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS