AT&T Wants Workers' 401(k) Fee Class Action Scrapped

Law360 (June 15, 2021, 4:54 PM EDT) -- AT&T Inc. urged a California federal judge to toss an ERISA suit accusing the telecommunications giant of wasting its workers' retirement savings on unreasonable fees, saying Monday that there isn't a "shred of evidence" to back up the allegations. In a redacted motion for summary judgment, AT&T argued that there's no need to take the Employee Retirement Income Security Act suit to trial because evidence from the discovery process shows that the workers' allegations that AT&T failed to monitor the company's 401(k) plan expenses aren't backed up by facts. The workers — Julio C. Alas, Robert J. Bugielski and Chad S....

