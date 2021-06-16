Ill. Condo Worker's Finger Scan Suit Barred By Labor Law

Law360 (June 16, 2021, 2:22 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal court said a former maintenance company employee's biometric privacy suit is preempted by federal labor law, and he would have needed to file a grievance under his union contract prior to suing under the federal statute. Dismissing the suit Trevor Carmean filed against past employers Crown Energy Services Inc. and Bozzuto Management Co., U.S. District Judge Gary Feinerman agreed that resolving Carmean's Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act claims would require interpreting a collective bargaining agreement and is therefore barred under the Labor Management Relations Act. The court anchored its finding in the Seventh Circuit's opinion in Miller v....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS