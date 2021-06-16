Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Ill. Condo Worker's Finger Scan Suit Barred By Labor Law

Law360 (June 16, 2021, 2:22 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal court said a former maintenance company employee's biometric privacy suit is preempted by federal labor law, and he would have needed to file a grievance under his union contract prior to suing under the federal statute.

Dismissing the suit Trevor Carmean filed against past employers Crown Energy Services Inc. and Bozzuto Management Co., U.S. District Judge Gary Feinerman agreed that resolving Carmean's Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act claims would require interpreting a collective bargaining agreement and is therefore barred under the Labor Management Relations Act.

The court anchored its finding in the Seventh Circuit's opinion in Miller v....

