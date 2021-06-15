Ex-Pot Industry Atty Can't Escape Securities Fraud Conviction

Law360 (June 15, 2021, 6:09 PM EDT) -- The Tenth Circuit upheld Tuesday the securities fraud convictions of the former in-house counsel to a hydroponic cannabis company, saying the errors he claims the court made during his trial shouldn't change the outcome. Guy Jean-Pierre was convicted in 2019 for his role in a $12 million stock fraud scheme, with the jury finding him guilty on 19 counts of wire fraud, four counts of mail fraud, three counts of securities fraud and one count each of conspiracy and money laundering. He appealed his convictions on conspiracy to commit securities fraud and the three counts of securities fraud, claiming the judge...

