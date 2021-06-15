Delta Urges 2nd Circ. To Revive Bombardier Contract Fight

Law360 (June 15, 2021, 6:30 PM EDT) -- Delta Air Lines asked the Second Circuit on Tuesday to revive its suit accusing Canadian jet maker Bombardier Inc. of refusing to honor the terms of a 2016 purchase agreement related to C-Series aircraft, insisting that credits in the deal also cover other Bombardier jets. Delta told the Second Circuit that a New York federal judge adopted an "economically irrational" view of the business relationship at issue in this contract dispute when he dismissed Delta's suit in March, according to the airline's court brief. Delta argues that even though majority ownership of the C-Series jet program has since changed hands —...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS