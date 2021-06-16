Tribe-Linked Lender Funders Urge 9th Circ. To Ax Class Cert.

Law360 (June 16, 2021, 6:04 PM EDT) -- Companies that funded a lender accused of charging illegally high interest rates urged the Ninth Circuit to reverse a California federal court's certification of a class of consumers, arguing it was done too hastily while ignoring "serious issues," such as how to identify class members. Kimetra Brice is leading a class of consumers suing the now-defunct online lender Think Finance and associated parties for issuing interest rates higher than California's legal limits and getting away with it by conducting business with tribal entities and declaring tribal sovereign immunity. 7HBF No. 2 Ltd. and Haynes Investments LLC — two companies that funded...

